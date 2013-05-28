May 28 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, on Tuesday said it sold $2.0 billion of
reference bills at lower rates and mixed demand compared with
the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable
amounts.
Freddie Mac sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills, due Aug.
26, 2013 at a 0.060 percent rate, down from the 0.064 percent
rate for its sale of $1.0 billion three-month bills auctioned on
May 20.
The company sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills, due Nov.
25, at a 0.094 percent rate, also down from the 0.095 percent
rate for its sale of $1.0 billion six-month bills auctioned last
week.
Demand for the three-month bills was higher, with a
bid-to-cover ratio of 5.65 up from the 5.40, ratio for the
three-month bills sold May 20.
Demand for the six-month bills was lower, at 5.28
compared with 5.30 for the six-month bills sold last week.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared
with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger
demand.
Settlement is May 29.