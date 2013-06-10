June 10 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $3 billion of reference bills at higher rates and weaker demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable amounts.

Freddie Mac sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Sept. 9, 2013 at a 0.069 percent rate, up from the 0.068 percent rate for its sale of $1.5 billion three-month bills auctioned on May 13.

The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills due Dec. 9, 2013 at a 0.100 percent rate, up from the 0.098 percent rate for $1.5 billion six-month bills auctioned on May 13.

Demand for the three-month bills was lower, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.49, down from the 4.93 ratio for the three-month bills auctioned on May 13.

Demand for the six-month bills was lower, at 4.48 compared with 5.03 for the six-month bills sold May 13.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is June 11.