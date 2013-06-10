Airbus sales chief sees some export credit cover in 2017
SAN DIEGO, March 6 Airbus expects to have access to some European export credit financing on a "case by case" basis in 2017, its sales chief said on Monday.
June 10 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $3 billion of reference bills at higher rates and weaker demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable amounts.
Freddie Mac sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Sept. 9, 2013 at a 0.069 percent rate, up from the 0.068 percent rate for its sale of $1.5 billion three-month bills auctioned on May 13.
The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills due Dec. 9, 2013 at a 0.100 percent rate, up from the 0.098 percent rate for $1.5 billion six-month bills auctioned on May 13.
Demand for the three-month bills was lower, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.49, down from the 4.93 ratio for the three-month bills auctioned on May 13.
Demand for the six-month bills was lower, at 4.48 compared with 5.03 for the six-month bills sold May 13.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.
Settlement is June 11.
SAN DIEGO, March 6 Airbus expects to have access to some European export credit financing on a "case by case" basis in 2017, its sales chief said on Monday.
March 6 U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said on Monday it has agreed to set aside collateral to cover future mine cleanup costs as part of its bankruptcy reorganization plan, ending its controversial use of "self-bonds."
March 6 Boeing marketing vice president Randy Tinseth at Istat Americas conference.