Sept 30 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, on Monday said it sold $2 billion of
reference bills at higher rates and weaker demand compared with
last week's sale of similar maturities and comparable amounts.
Freddie Mac also sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due
Dec. 30, 2013, at a 0.035 percent rate, up from the 0.025
percent rate for $1 billion three-month bills sold Sept. 23.
The company sold $1 billion of six-month bills, due
March 31, 2014, at a 0.070 percent rate, up from the 0.064
percent rate for $1 billion six-month bills auctioned a week
ago.
Demand for the three-month bills was weaker, with a
bid-to-cover ratio of 4.04, down from the 4.35 ratio for the
three-month bills sold Sept. 23.
Demand for the six-month bills was also weaker at 3.37, down
from the bid-to-cover ratio of 4.10 for the six-month bills sold
last week.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared
with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger
demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.
Settlement is Oct. 1.