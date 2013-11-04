Nov 4 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home
funding company, on Monday said it sold $3.0 billion of
reference bills at mixed interest rates and demand compared with
the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable
amounts.
Freddie Mac sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills, due
Feb. 2, 2014, at a 0.059 percent rate, up from the 0.044
percent rate for $1.0 billion three-month bills sold Oct. 28.
The company sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills, due
May 5, 2014, at a 0.098 percent rate, also up from the
0.093 percent rate for $1.0 billion six-month bills auctioned a
week ago.
Freddie Mac also sold $1.0 billion of 12-month bills due
Nov. 3, 2014 at a 0.152 percent rate, down from a 0.154 percent
rate for $1.0 billion of 12-month bills sold on Oct. 21.
Demand for the three-month bills was stronger, with a
bid-to-cover ratio of 4.58, up from the 4.15 ratio for the
three-month bills sold Oct. 28.
Demand for the six-month bills was also stronger at 4.45
also up from the bid-to-cover ratio of 3.37 for the six-month
bills auctioned last week.
Demand for the 12-month bills was lower at 3.90 compared
with the 4.23 rate for the 12-month bills sold Oct. 21.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared
with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger
demand, while a lower ratio reflects weaker demand.
Settlement is Nov. 5.