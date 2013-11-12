Nov 12 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Tuesday said it sold $2 billion of reference bills at higher interest rates and weaker demand compared with last week's sale of similar maturities and comparable amounts.

Freddie Mac sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Feb. 10, 2014, at a 0.078 percent rate, up from the 0.059 percent rate for $1 billion three-month bills sold Nov. 4.

The company sold $1 billion of six-month bills, due May 12, 2014, at a 0.108 percent rate, up from the 0.098 percent rate for $1 billion six-month bills sold a week ago.

Demand for the three-month bills was weaker, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.37, down from the 4.58 ratio for the three-month bills sold Nov. 4.

Demand for the six-month bills was weaker at 4.42, down from the bid-to-cover ratio of 4.45 for the six-month bills sold last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.

Settlement is Nov. 13.