NEW YORK Aug 8 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB said on Monday it sold $5.0 billion of bills at mixed rates and weaker demand compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $2.0 billion of three-month bills, due Nov. 7, 2011, at a stop-out rate of 0.060 percent, down from a 0.170 percent rate for last week's sale of $1.0 billion of three-month bills.

The agency also sold $2.0 billion of six-month bills, due Feb. 6, 2012, at a 0.130 percent rate, also down from a 0.213 percent rate for $1.0 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.

In addition, Freddie Mac also sold $1.0 billion of 12-month bills due Aug. 6, 2012, at a 0.220 percent stop-out rate, up from a 0.202 percent rate for $500 million of 12-month bills sold on May 9.

Demand for the three-month bills was lower, with the bid-to-cover ratio at 3.01 versus 3.80 for three-month bills sold on Aug 1. Demand for the six-month bills was lower at 2.89 compared with 3.38 for the six-month bills sold last week, while demand for the for the 12-month was lower with a 3.17 bid-to-cover ratio versus 5.15 for its sale on May 9.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)