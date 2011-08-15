NEW YORK Aug 15 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB on Monday said it sold $3.0 billion of bills at higher rates and stronger demand compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills, due Nov. 14, 2011, at a stop-out rate of 0.074 percent, up from a 0.060 percent rate for last week's sale of $2.0 billion of three-month bills.

The agency also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due Feb. 13, 2012, at a 0.142 percent rate, also up from a 0.130 percent rate for $2.0 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.

Demand for the three-month bills was higher, with the bid-to-cover ratio of 3.37 versus 3.01 for three-month bills sold on Aug 8. Demand for the six-month bills was also higher at 3.25 compared with 2.89 for the six-month bills sold last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)