NEW YORK Oct 3 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB on Monday said it sold $3 billion of bills at higher rates and stronger demand compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills, due Jan. 3, 2012, at a 0.030 percent rate, up from a 0.025 percent rate for $1 billion three-month bills sold Sept. 26.

Freddie Mac also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due April 2, 2012, at a 0.100 percent rate, up from a 0.089 percent rate for $1 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The demand for the three-month bills was higher, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.98 versus 3.65 for the three-month bills sold Sept. 26, and demand for the six-month bills was also higher at 3.49 compared with 3.40 for the six-month bills sold last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.

Settlement is Oct. 4. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)