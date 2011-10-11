BRIEF-Russia's Detsky Mir says IPO raises 21.1 bln roubles
* Price of its shares in the initial public offering has been set at 85 roubles ($1.43) per share.
Oct 11 - Freddie Mac FMCC.OB on Tuesday said it sold $3 billion of bills at mixed rates and demand compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Freddie Mac said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills, due Jan. 9, 2012, at a 0.030 percent rate, unchanged from last week's rate for its sale of $1.5 billion of three-month bills.
The agency also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due April 9, 2012, at a 0.095 percent rate, down from a 0.100 percent rate for $1.5 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.
The demand for the three-month bills was lower, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.29 versus 3.98 for the three-month bills sold Oct. 3, and demand for the six-month bills was higher at 3.79 compared with 3.49 for the six-month bills sold last week.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.
Settlement is Oct. 12. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
TOKYO, Feb 8 Superlong Japanese government bonds edged down on Wednesday, with the 30- and 40-year yields touching one-year highs, as investors positioned for the following day's 30-year sale.