Oct 17 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB on Monday said it sold $3 billion of bills at higher rates and mixed demand compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills, due Jan. 17, 2012, at a 0.044 percent rate, up from a 0.030 percent rate for last week's sale $1.5 billion of three-month bills.

The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due April 16, 2012, at a 0.100 percent rate, up from a 0.095 percent rate for $1.5 billion of six-month bills sold last week.

The demand for the three-month bills was higher, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.39 versus 3.29 for the three-month bills sold Oct. 11, while demand for the six-month bills was lower at 3.32 compared with 3.79 for the six-month bills sold last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is Oct. 18. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)