Oct 24 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB on Monday said it sold $2.5 billion of bills at mixed rates and demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it told $500 million of one-month bills, due Nov. 21, 2011, at a 0.000 percent rate, unchanged from its $500 million of one-month bills sold Sept. 26.

The company also sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills, due Jan. 23, 2012, at a 0.030 percent rate, down from a 0.044 percent rate for last week's sale $1.5 billion of three-month bills.

In addition, Freddie Mac sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills, due April 23, 2012, at a 0.089 percent rate, also down from a 0.100 percent rate for $1.5 billion of six-month bills sold last week.

Demand for the one-month bills was lower, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 5.31 versus 6.10 for the one-month bills sold on Sept. 26.

Demand for the three-month bills was higher, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 5.16 versus 3.39 for the three-month bills sold Oct. 17, while demand for the six-month bills was also higher at 3.88 compared with 3.32 for the six-month bills sold last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is Oct. 25. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)