NEW YORK, Sept 12 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB on Monday said it sold $2 billion of bills at mixed rates and stronger demand compared with last week's sale of similar maturities and amounts.
Freddie Mac said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills, due Dec. 12, at a 0.035 percent rate, down from a 0.039 percent rate for $2.0 billion three-month bills sold Sept. 6.
The agency also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills, due March 12, 2012 at a 0.109 percent rate, up from a 0.108 percent rate for $2.0 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.
Demand for the three-month bills was up with a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.95 versus 3.54 for the Sept. 6 sale of three-month bills.
Demand for the six-month bills was also higher at 3.65 compared with 3.49 for the six-month bills sold last week. A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered.
A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.
Settlement is Sept 13. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
