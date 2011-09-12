NEW YORK, Sept 12 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB on Monday said it sold $2 billion of bills at mixed rates and stronger demand compared with last week's sale of similar maturities and amounts.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills, due Dec. 12, at a 0.035 percent rate, down from a 0.039 percent rate for $2.0 billion three-month bills sold Sept. 6.

The agency also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills, due March 12, 2012 at a 0.109 percent rate, up from a 0.108 percent rate for $2.0 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.

Demand for the three-month bills was up with a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.95 versus 3.54 for the Sept. 6 sale of three-month bills.

Demand for the six-month bills was also higher at 3.65 compared with 3.49 for the six-month bills sold last week. A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered.

A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.

Settlement is Sept 13. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)