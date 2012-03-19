March 19 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, said on Monday it plans to sell $1.0
billion of one-month bills due April 16 2012, $1.0 billion of
three-month bills due June 18, 2012 and $1.0 billion of
six-month bills due Sept. 17, 2012.
Settlement is March 20.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the
price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as
in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8:00 a.m.
(1200 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT).
