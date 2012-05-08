(Adds details, Freddie Mac no comment; background)
May 8 Freddie Mac is preparing to name Donald
Layton, the former chief executive of online brokerage E*Trade
Financial Corp, as its next CEO, the Wall Street Journal said on
Tuesday.
Citing people familiar with the matter, the report said the
company is expected to announce the hiring as soon as Thursday.
The Journal said the appointment would end a six-month
search for the mortgage giant's third chief executive in the
four years since the government took control of it. Layton will
replace Charles Haldeman, who said in October he would step down
this year.
Freddie Mac declined comment on the Journal report.
The Journal said Layton had been considered the front runner
for the job for more than a month. His appointment is subject to
approval by the Treasury Department and Federal Housing Finance
Agency, which regulates Freddie and Fannie Mae.
The report said two years ago, the Treasury Department named
Layton an outside director of American International Group Inc
, the insurer that received a government bailout in 2008.
On that board, he serves alongside Christopher Lynch, who became
chairman of Freddie Mac in December.
Last week, Freddie Mac, the No. 2 provider of U.S. mortgage
money, said it will seek another $19 million in taxpayer aid
after its quarterly profit failed to make up for a dividend
payment to the government for its controlling stake.
The company has drawn $72.3 billion from the U.S. Treasury
since being seized by the government in 2008, and has returned
$18.3 billion as the price for the taxpayer support.
For the first three months of the year, Freddie Mac reported
net income of $577 million, down from $676 million in the
year-ago quarter. The drop was mainly due to derivatives losses
totaling $1.06 billion, up from $427 million a year earlier and
$766 million in the previous three-month period.
The company, whose aid request was down from the $146
million it needed to stay afloat in the prior quarter, warned it
was unlikely to generate enough profit to cover its dividend
payments any time soon.
