NEW YORK, Sept 14 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Wednesday it will sell new two-year and reopened five-year reference notes.

The new two-year notes will mature on Oct. 30, 2013 and will be priced on Thursday via lead managers JP Morgan Chase, Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas.

The size of the issue has yet to be determined.

The 2.00 percent, $1.0 billion reopened five-year notes notes due Aug. 25, 2016 and will be priced later on Wednesday via an Internet-based auction.

After the reopening the outstanding size will be $5 billion. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)