UPDATE 2-Peru says bid to detain fugitive ex-president stalled in U.S.
* Attorney general's office irked by govt alert on whereabouts
June 21 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Thursday it plans to sell new five-year reference notes on Friday, June 22.
The notes, due July 28, 2017, will be offered through a syndicate lead by BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, and JP Morgan.
The amount of the issue was not announced.
Settlement is Monday, June 25. (Reporting by Pam Niimi)
* Attorney general's office irked by govt alert on whereabouts
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 Prince's early music catalog was made available across all streaming services on Sunday, almost a year after his death, and record label Warner Bros. said it planned to release two albums of new music from the pop funk musician in June.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 Prince's early music catalog was made available across all streaming services on Sunday, almost a year after his death, and record label Warner Bros. said it planned to release two albums of new music from the pop funk musician in June.