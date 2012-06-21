June 21 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Thursday it plans to sell new five-year reference notes on Friday, June 22.

The notes, due July 28, 2017, will be offered through a syndicate lead by BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, and JP Morgan.

The amount of the issue was not announced.

Settlement is Monday, June 25. (Reporting by Pam Niimi)