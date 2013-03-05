March 5 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, is expected to sell new three-year reference notes on March 6, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The amount of the issue was not announced.

The notes, due May 13, 2016, will be sold through joint lead managers BNP Paribas, Citigroup, and Nomura Securities, according to IFR.

Settlement is March 7.