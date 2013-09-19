Sept 19 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $500 million of three-year notes in a reopening of an existing issue on Thursday.

The 0.875 percent notes are due Oct. 14, 2016.

The existing issue amount is $3 billion.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:30 a.m. EDT until 10:30 a.m. EDT (1330 to 1430 GMT).