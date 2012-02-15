Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
Feb 15 Freddie Mac, the No.2 U.S. home funding company, said on Wednesday it sold $300 million of seven-year notes in a reopening of an existing 3.75 percent issue via an Internet-based auction.
The notes due March 27, 2019 were priced at 114.712 at a 1.557 percent stop-out rate.
The total amount now outstanding is $4.0 billion.
The bid-to-cover ratio was 4.02-to-1.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.