BRIEF-Valhi Q4 EPS $0.03
* Valhi Inc says chemicals segment's net sales of $333.7 million in q4 of 2016 were $46.7 million, or 16%, higher than in q4 of 2015
May 21 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Tuesday said it has opted not to sell reference notes in its May issuance window.
Freddie Mac said that dates for issuance are windows of optional note issuance and on each announcement date it will provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance.
The next window issuance is on June 20.
* Valhi Inc says chemicals segment's net sales of $333.7 million in q4 of 2016 were $46.7 million, or 16%, higher than in q4 of 2015
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
TORONTO, March 10 A class-action lawsuit seeking the return of deposits has been launched against the developer of a downtown Toronto hotel bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, the lawyer who won an earlier test case for disgruntled investors said on Friday.