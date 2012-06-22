June 22 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, launched its new $3.5 billion five-year reference note sale on Friday, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The notes, which are due July 28, 2017, are expected to yield about 29.5 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

Pricing will occur later on Friday, with settlement on Monday, June 25.

The joint lead managers on the sale are BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, and JP Morgan.

