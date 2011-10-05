NEW YORK Oct 5 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, launched its new $4.5 billion in three-year reference note sale, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The notes, due Nov. 25, 2014, were launched at about 34.5 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries, with pricing expected later on Wednesday.

The joint lead managers on the sale are Barclays, Citigroup and UBS.

Settlement is Oct. 6. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; )