NEW YORK Oct 5 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it sold $4.5 billion of new three-year reference notes on Wednesday.

The 0.75 percent notes, due Nov. 25, 2014, were priced at 99.966 to yield 0.761 percent or 34.5 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

The notes were offered through lead managers Barclays, Citigroup and UBS.

Settlement is Oct. 6. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)