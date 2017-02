March 23 Freddie Mac, the No.2 U.S. home funding company, on Friday sold $3 billion of new five-year reference notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The 1.25 percent notes, due May 12, 2017, were priced 99.413 to yield 1.369 percent or 27.5 basis points over Treasuries.

BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan were the joint lead managers of the sale.

Settlement is March 26. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)