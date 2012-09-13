Sept 13 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Thursday it sold $1.0 billion of five-year reference notes due Sept. 29, 2017 in a reopening of an existing five-year issue via an internet-based Dutch auction.

The notes were priced at 100.8278 at a stop-out rate of 0.832 percent.

The bid-to-cover ratio was 4.13 to one.