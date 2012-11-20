Nov 20 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding said on Tuesday it sold $5.5 billion of new five-year reference notes due Jan. 12, 2018.

The 0.75 percent notes were priced at 99.428 to yield 0.864 percent, or 21.5 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

Settlement is Nov. 21.

The joint lead managers on the sale were Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.