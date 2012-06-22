BRIEF-Nissan Motor says Hiroto Saikawa appointed CEO
* Says Hiroto Saikawa appointed as Nissan chief executive officer
June 22 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, sold $3.5 billion of new five-year reference notes on Friday, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The notes, which are due July 28, 2017, were priced at 99.748 to yield 1.051 percent or 29.5 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.
The joint lead managers on the sale are BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, and JP Morgan.
Settlement is June 25. (Reporting by Pam Niimi)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Wednesday reported a 66 percent drop in annual net profit in 2016 compared to the year-earlier.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb prices $1.5 billion of senior notes