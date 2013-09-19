Sept 19 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Thursday it sold $500 million of three-year notes in a reopening of an existing issue.

The 0.875 percent notes, due Oct. 14, 2016, were priced 100.151, with a stop out rate of 0.825 percent.

The total issue amount is now $3.5 billion.

Settlement is Sept. 23.