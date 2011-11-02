(Adds detail)

OSLO, Nov 2 Norwegian rig firm Fred. Olsen Energy posted an 18 percent fall in third-quarter pretax profit on Wednesday as operating expenses rose sharply on broadly flat revenues.

The firm, which operates nine rigs and vessels for firms such as BP , Anadarko and Statoil , said pretax profit fell to 630 million crowns ($111 million) from 769.8 million crowns as operating expenses surged 21 percent but it still beat forecasts for 621 million crowns.

The company's operating profit totalled 642 million crowns, a decline of 11 percent, and below analyst expectations for 672 million.

Fred. Olsen Energy, which operates in the North Sea and off the coasts of Africa and South America, did not provide an outlook.

The company's shares were up 3 percent by 0811 GMT. ($1 = 5.670 Norwegian Krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi. Editing by Jane Merriman)