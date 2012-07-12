(Corrects to "fell" from "rose" in second paragraph)
OSLO, July 12 Norwegian offshore rig company
Fred. Olsen Energy posted a second-quarter operating
profit above expectations on Thursday and said tendering
activity had been high within all floater segments.
Fred. Olsen Energy, which operates nine rigs and vessels for
BP, Statoil and other oil companies, said
operating profit fell to 616 million Norwegian crowns ($100.82
million) from 633 million crowns a year ago and above the 558
million expected by analysts.
The firm, which has rigs in the North Sea and off the coasts
of Africa and South America, said the global market outlook
remained positive for floating units, supported by increasing
long-term demand for oil and sustainable oil prices.
"Continued growth is expected in the ultra deepwater
segment, where the strongest driver will be development of
proven resources. A stable activity is foreseen in the mid-water
segments," the company said.
($1 = 6.1100 Norwegian crowns)
