OSLO Feb 16 Norwegian offshore rig company Fred. Olsen Energy posted a fourth-quarter operating profit shy of expectations on Thursday and declared an unchanged dividend.

Fred. Olsen Energy, which operates nine rigs and vessels for BP, Statoil and other oil companies, said operating profit rose to 542 million crowns ($93.80 million) from 413 million crowns a year ago but came below 592 million expected by analysts.

Net profit rose to 530 million crowns from 389 million a year earlier, in line with expectations.

The firm, which has rigs in the North Sea and off the coasts of Africa and South America, did not provide an outlook.

The company will pay a dividend of 20 crowns a share, which includes a 10 crown ordinary dividend and a 10 crown extraordinary dividend, in line with analyst projections and the previous year's payment.

($1 = 5.7784 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)