GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks set record highs, oil jumps on inventory drop
* Stock prices worldwide hit record highs on oil, tax cut hopes
OSLO, Sept 4 Fred Olsen Energy ASA : * Bonheur ASA and Ganger Rolf ASA, together holding the majority shares of Fred
Olsen Energy, consider to sell in total up to 2 million shares in
the firm after market close today * The sellers in total currently own 35,628,764 shares in FOE, representing approximately 53.4 pct of the total number of outstanding shares * In the event that the maximum 2 million shares are sold, Bonheur ASA and Ganger Rolf ASA would each own 16,814,382 shares in FOE after the placement, together representing approximately 50.4 pct of the outstanding shares (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
* Stock prices worldwide hit record highs on oil, tax cut hopes
BERLIN/HAMBURG, Feb 23 Audi boss Rupert Stadler is expected to win the backing of top officials at the carmaker and parent company Volkswagen this week, despite criticism of his handling of the group's emissions scandal, two sources close to the matter said.
U.S. CRUDE, BRENT FUTURES EXTEND GAINS AFTER EIA INVENTORY DATA