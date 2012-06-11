* Aaron Kushner, 2100 Trust look to buy other newspapers

* Deal includes Freedom Communications remaining newspapers

June 11 A Massachusetts greeting-card mogul, who wanted to buy the Boston Globe, has agreed to buy the Orange County Register in California and six other newspapers from Freedom Communications.

The deal between 2100 Trust, a privately held company headed by Aaron Kushner, and Freedom Communications was announced on Monday. Terms were not disclosed.

Kushner, who made part of his fortune through greeting cards, said in a statement. "As we see opportunities to buy and support other compelling franchise newspapers we will actively pursue them."

The former chief executive of Marian Heath Greeting Cards in Wareham, Massachusetts, Kushner made news two years ago when he announced he was in the process of lining up investors to make an offer for the Globe, owned by the New York Times Co.

His name also surfaced as a potential buyer of the Portland Press-Herald in Maine earlier this year.

The 2100 Trust is becoming a publisher during a time when newspapers are facing a barrage of challenges including declining readership and advertisers who are choosing to place their dollars elsewhere.

Freedom Communications is no exception. The broadcast and newspaper company emerged from bankruptcy in 2010 leaving it in the hands of a group of investment companies and lenders including Angelo Gordon & Co and JPMorgan Chase. The new owners began selling off pieces of the company.

For instance in November, Freedom sold its broadcast stations to Sinclair Broadcasting Group in November 2011 for $385 million.

Freedom's bankruptcy ended the ownership of the Orange County Register by the family of R.C. Hoiles, who purchased the paper in 1935 and is known for his libertarian philosophy.

The deal, which includes seven newspapers throughout California, Colorado and Arizona, is expected to close in about 30 days. (Reporting By Jennifer Saba; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)