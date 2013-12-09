NEW YORK Dec 9 Freedom Group Inc proposed on Monday to raise $225 million in debt and equity to help buy out some of private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP's investors, in a deal that values the controversial gun maker at around $1.2 billion.

An undisclosed financial institution has offered Freedom Group a seven-year $200 million loan as well a $25 million equity investment, according to people briefed on a conference call with financiers held on Monday.

Cerberus is also exploring other ways to raise cash in order to buy out fund investors no longer wishing to own Freedom Group, maker of the Bushmaster rifle used in the Newtown, Connecticut school shooting rampage, the people said.

The sources asked not to be identified because the conference call was private. Cerberus declined to comment.

The move comes a year after the New York-based private equity firm said it would sell Freedom Group, a pledge that was made four days after 26 people, most of them children, were killed at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

Freedom Group itself has posted bumper profits so far this year. Nine-month net sales to the end of September were $1.02 billion, up 51 percent year-on-year, while nine-month net income was $94.2 million, up from just $300,000 a year ago, according to the company's latest earnings statement.

Cerberus founder and CEO Stephen Feinberg dropped plans last summer to offer to buy Freedom Group on expectations that another buyer would emerge and would be willing to pay enough to the investors so that they would have to sell below market value, people familiar with matter said in July.