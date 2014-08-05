BERLIN Aug 5 German telecom provider Freenet said it now expected a fall in 2014 revenues after it decided to sell certain hardware businesses that had low profit margins.

It said it expected revenues to stabilise in 2015 as it confirmed its profit targets for 2014 and 2015.

Freenet also reported second quarter results showing sales lower than expected at 727.2 million euros. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Thomas Atkins)