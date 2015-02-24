BERLIN Feb 24 Freenet, the German internet and phone services provider, expects a slight rise in its core profit this year and next, it said in publishing results for last year on Tuesday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 2 percent last year to 365.6 million euros ($413.5 million), just short of the average of analysts' forecasts of 367 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

For the current year it said it expects EBITDA of around 370 million euros and around 375 million in 2016.

Telefonica Deutschland, Germany's biggest mobile carrier by customers, earlier on Tuesday forecast a 10 percent increase in its core profit in 2015, with the benefits of its purchase of rival mobile operator E-Plus for 8.6 billion euros ($9.7 billion) starting to feed through.

Deutsche Telekom, Germany's biggest telecoms operator including its huge fixed-line network, is due to report fourth-quarter results on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8842 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Greg Mahlich)