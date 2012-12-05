Dec 5 One of the largest shareholders in Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold slammed the company's $9 billion deal to acquire McMoRan Exploration and Plains Exploration & Production, saying Freeport management had broken shareholder trust.

"I haven't heard anything on this call that in any way justifies why these companies should be put together," said Evy Hambro, a managing director at BlackRock, on a conference call to discuss the deal.