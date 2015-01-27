GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares, dollar pare losses after healthcare bill pulled
* Safe-haven assets lose luster after decision (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK Jan 27 The copper market surplus this year will be smaller than expected due to disruptions in mines and low exchange inventory, Freeport-McMoRan Inc chief executive officer Richard Adkerson said on Tuesday.
In a conference call with analysts following the release of fourth-quarter results, he said the market remains "relatively tight" due to below-average exchange inventory. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Safe-haven assets lose luster after decision (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
* Continental building products-entered into letter agreement with James Bachmann, co's president, CEO, terminating his employment agreement dated march 24,2015