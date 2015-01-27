(Adds details on supplies, context on market)
NEW YORK Jan 27 Freeport-McMoRan Inc
Chief Executive Officer Richard Adkerson said on Tuesday he
expects relatively tight supplies due to mine delays, falling
ore grades and spending cuts to support copper prices even as
the market remains in oversupply this year.
In a conference call with analysts following the release of
fourth-quarter earnings, he said the relentless sell-off in
crude oil has dragged the copper market into its biggest rout in
years, rather than a deterioration in the supply and demand
outlook.
The fundamentals of its business remains "relatively
strong", he said.
"Grades are falling, people are constraining capex, all of
this will be very supportive of copper prices as we go forward,"
he said.
Still, he expects the market will be in surplus this year,
although the size will be much smaller than expected due to
disruptions in mine output and below-average exchange inventory.
While China's growth rate is slowing, the world's
second-largest economy is still buying copper, he said, pointing
to double-digit growth in imports last year, domestic cathode
production setting new records and the state grid plans to
increase spending.
