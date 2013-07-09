LONDON, July 9 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc has resumed copper concentrate shipments from its mine in Grasberg, Indonesia, after a near two-month stoppage caused by a tunnel cave-in that killed 28 people, Bloomberg reported.

The agency quoted Rozik B. Soetjipto, head of the company's Freeport Indonesia subsidiary, as saying that shipments have resumed but have yet to reach normal levels.

Earlier, Soetjipto told reporters that the company might fall 20 percent short of its 2013 copper sales target of 500,000 tonnes.

The company declared force majeure at its huge Grasberg mine in June after the May tunnel collapse, shutting operations while safety investigations were carried out.