By Chris Kelly
NEW YORK, Oct 19 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold
(FCX.N) saw a disconnect between the financial markets' view of
copper and the underlying physical markets, which remain strong
even as macro-economic fears have mounted, Freeport's CEO said
on Wednesday.
While copper prices were knocked lower late in the third
quarter, as investors were shaken by slowing economies here and
in Europe and by Beijing's year-long credit clampdown, physical
demand for the metal remained strong and offered a different
side to the economic slowdown story, he said.
"On a global basis, the physical markets are much stronger
than you would see as indicated by the financial markets'
reactions ... that's driven by these macro economic factors
that create a lot of uncertainty over where the marketplace is
going," CEO Richard Adkerson told Wall Street analysts on a
third-quarter earnings conference call.
Freeport's business strategy remained undeterred.
The company has been ramping up operations and restarts at
some of its U.S. projects, that were either curtailed or
deferred in 2008/2009.
Production was ramped up at the company's Morenci and Miami
copper mines in Arizona, while a restart of its Chino mine in
New Mexico continued. Adkerson said the Chino restart was
expected to produce 100,000,000 lbs of copper in 2012/2013, and
200,000,000 lbs in 2014.
"All of these projects are increasing at about 400,000,000
lbs of copper per year, and progressing very well," Adkerson
said.
"Volatility is part of our situation because of the
financial markets but we are highly positive because of these
fundamentals of longer-term demand, supply constraints about
the outlook for our business and that's what's driving our
strategy."
(Reporting by Chris Kelly; edited by Bob Burgdorfer)