NEW YORK Jan 27 Freeport-McMoRan Inc expects copper sales this year to rise by 8 percent to 4.3 billion lb as output improves in Indonesia where the company operates the giant Grasberg complex, Chief Executive Officer Richard Adkerson said on Tuesday.

Productivity in Indonesia is expected to rise following the end of an export dispute with the government in Indonesia and disruption related to workers' safety concerns there, he said on a conference call with analysts following the release of fourth-quarter results. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)