Jan 27 Freeport-McMoRan's target to reduce its debt to $12 billion by the end of 2016 is "unrealistic" in the current weak commodities price environment, Chief Executive Richard Adkerson said.

This, however, does not mean that the Arizona-based copper and gold miner and oil company is backing away from its objective of reducing leverage, Adkerson said, adding that debt reduction remains a priority.

Freeport's consolidated debt was $19 billion at the end of December. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)