BRIEF-Zenith Energy entered into a strategic alliance with Waypoint Solutions
* Zenith energy ltd - entered into a strategic alliance with waypoint solutions, llc
Oct 6 Canadian-based miner Lundin Mining Corp said on Monday it has agreed to buy Freeport-McMoRan Inc's 80 percent stake in the Candelaria copper mining operation in Chile for $1.8 billion in cash, plus some possible upward adjustments.
The remaining 20 percent stake will continue to be held by Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd and Sumitomo Corp , Lundin said in a statement. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver, editing by G Crosse)
LONDON, March 14 Miner-trader Glencore has increased its control of core commodity zinc through a deal with Canada's Trevali in which it is selling shares in two mines and helping to create the first pure zinc company with wide geographical reach.
OSLO, March 14 Norwegian investment firm Aker ASA does not plan to announce any news regarding its holdings in engineering firm Aker Solutions, where it is the top owner, an Aker spokesman said on Tuesday.