Oct 6 Canadian-based miner Lundin Mining Corp said on Monday it has agreed to buy Freeport-McMoRan Inc's 80 percent stake in the Candelaria copper mining operation in Chile for $1.8 billion in cash, plus some possible upward adjustments.

The remaining 20 percent stake will continue to be held by Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd and Sumitomo Corp , Lundin said in a statement. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver, editing by G Crosse)