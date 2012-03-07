* Operations to resume March 12

* Concentrate sales, deliveries still affected

* Stock down 1.5 percent (Adds details, background, stock move)

March 7 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said it will resume operations at its Grasberg, Indonesia, mine on March 12 after a suspension caused by work disruptions.

The company said on Wednesday that sales and deliveries of copper concentrate will continue to be affected until it is able to return to normal production levels at the mine, the largest gold mine in the world and the second-largest copper mine.

Freeport's projected 2012 sales volumes of 930 million pounds of copper and 1.1 million ounces of gold, including 210 million pounds of copper and 400,000 ounces of gold in the first quarter, are under review and will be updated to reflect the impact of the disruption at the mine, the Phoenix-based company said.

Force majeure, a legal status under which the company is not bound by contractual obligations to customers, is still in force at Grasberg.

Operations at the mine were suspended by Freeport on Feb. 23 because of work disruptions following a three-month strike late last year.

Attempts to return the mine to normal have been hampered by protracted disputes between management and unionized workers, as well as by security concerns.

Intimidation and violence by some workers against others who did not take part in the strike disrupted operations at the mine, located in the highlands of central Papua province, the company said.

Freeport stock was down 1.5 percent at $38.85 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange after the Indonesian government said it was tightening the regulations on foreign ownership of mining projects.

(Reporting By Steve James; editing by John Wallace)