(Adds union comments, background)
JAKARTA Nov 3 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold's
massive Grasberg mine in Indonesia is producing copper,
gold and silver ore at 5 percent of its full capacity, a senior
official at the energy and mineral resources ministry said on
Thursday.
"The mill to process the ore has stopped running because of
the damage in the pipeline ... So Freeport's ore production is
only about 5 percent of its full capacity now," Thamrin Sihite,
the director general of mineral resources, told reporters.
Freeport said on Tuesday that production and processing
rates at its strike-hit Grasberg mine have dipped below levels
needed to meet fourth-quarter sales targets.
The firm had also said that no concentrate was heading from
Grasberg to its port in the remote Papua region, implying the
force majeure that it declared last week on some concentrate
sales could be expanded or extended in length.
The company said it could take a month to fix its main
sabotage-hit pipeline to take concentrate from the world's
second-biggest copper mine to its port, where there are no
stockpiles left for shipping.
Freeport started repairing the damage but has not been able
to gain full access to the affected areas because of road blocks
by striking workers, and could take a month to fix, it added.
As a result, the firm suggested it might not achieve
fourth-quarter production and sales targets. It has said it
expects fourth-quarter sales of 915 million pounds of copper and
305,000 ounces of gold, of which 185 million pounds of copper
and 280,000 ounces of gold are expected from Grasberg.
Those estimates were based on fourth-quarter mill throughput
averaging 175,000 tonnes per day (tpd). But the average so far
after one month of the quarter has been only 120,000 tpd, the
company said.
"The point is, when the pipe was cut, the mill stopped
because ore and concentrate could not be processed," Sihite
said.
"They keep on piling the ore but they also have limit on how
they store it," he said adding that the government is concerned
about the strike because there are open mines at Grasberg that
need maintenance.
"Without proper maintenance it could cause an avalanche and
it then becomes a security and safety issue."
The Phoenix, Arizona-based company said the Grasberg open
pit mine and the adjacent DOZ underground mine were operating at
reduced rates using non-striking employees and contractors.
A Freeport union spokesman said they are ready to restart
stalled negotiations over pay on Nov. 7, adding that they are
sticking to their demand for $7.5 an hour, as much as a fivefold
hike from the $1.5-$3.0 per hour that workers at the mountain
mine currently earn.
But this is much lower than its initial demand for $30-$200
per hour, while the company has offered workers a 30 percent pay
rise, up from 25 percent when the last talks began on Oct. 21.
Grasberg holds more gold and copper reserves than any other
mine and also produces silver. The supply disruption has been
supportive for copper prices , which have been under
pressure due to concerns over the global economy.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramadhita; writing by Ramthan
Hussain; Editing by Himani Sarkar)