* Confident about talks with government
* Stock down 2 pct as copper price slides
May 15 The head of Freeport-McMoRan Copper &
Gold said he was concerned about violence around its
vast mine in Indonesia but was confident the company could
resolve issues with the Jakarta government over moves to limit
foreign miners' operations and profits.
Richard Adkerson, president and chief executive of the
world's largest publicly-traded copper company, said he just
returned from talks with the government in Indonesia, where the
U.S. company operates the huge Grasberg mine.
"We are concerned about what is going on in Indonesia,"
Adkerson told analysts and investors at a Bank of America
Merrill Lynch metals and mining conference in Miami on Tuesday.
"Number one is the security element. There have been acts of
violence and that is my biggest concern," he said in comments
monitored via webcast by Reuters in New York.
"Also, we had a new situation with our workforce last year,"
he said, referring to a three-month strike that affected
Grasberg production, denting 2011 and first-quarter 2012
earnings and prompting the company to declare "force majeure,"
under which it cannot be held to contractual obligations.
"As companies become more profitable, demands from workers
increase," Adkerson said.
During the strike, the mine on Papua island was blockaded, a
major pipeline to a port was sabotaged, and violent clashes
erupted between police, protesters and militants seeking Papuan
independence from Indonesia.
Adkerson's comments came after the Indonesian Trade Ministry
announced plans on Friday to set a new quota for mineral
exports, limiting mining companies to their 2009 or 2010 export
volumes. A week earlier, Indonesia said it would impose a 20
percent export duty on all metal ores.
The Jakarta government is also seeking to renegotiate
foreign mining contracts, increase royalties, and give
Indonesian interests a bigger stake in foreign miners'
operations.
Adkerson said Freeport, which has operated Grasberg since
the 1970s, was confident about its contract. It has the right to
work there until 2021, with the option for two 10-year
extensions, he said.
Although "voices in Indonesia" are calling for more
royalties, taxes and divestiture, among other things, "we are
dealing with those issues in discussions with the government,"
Adkerson said.
"I am confident we can work it out," he said, noting
Indonesia benefits by getting about 50 percent of the profits
from Grasberg.
He said the Grasberg open pit was nearing the end of its
life and would likely be depleted in 2016, but Freeport was
replacing it with underground operations.
Although Grasberg operations were returning to normal, he
did not say when the company might lift the force majeure. Last
month he said it would not be until operations returned to
normal, perhaps in the second quarter.
Freeport shares slipped 2 percent to $33.61 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange as the copper price
hovered above a four-month low of $3.50 per pound.
(Reporting By Steve James; editing by John Wallace)