* Q3 profit $1.10/shr vs $1.02/shr Wall St estimate
* Says near-term economic outlook "uncertain"
* Says hopes to resolve strikes soon
* Stock drops slightly
(Updates with CEO, analyst comments on strikes, stock down)
By Steve James and Krishna Das
Oct 19 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc
(FCX.N) posted better-than-expected quarterly profit on
Wednesday as weak copper prices were offset by soaring gold and
it was able to hold down mining costs
But the world's largest publicly traded copper producer
lowered its sales forecasts for next year, citing an
"uncertain" near-term global economic outlook.
The company said production at its vast Grasberg mine in
Indonesia was hurt by a continuing strike, but another work
stoppage at its Cerrro Verde mine in Peru has not materially
affected copper production.
Morgan Stanley analyst Paretosh Misra said the impact from
the strikes was "less than feared."
"The (earnings) beat was primarily driven by 4 percent
higher copper sales, 10 percent higher gold sales, resulting in
a cash cost 23 percent below our estimate."
Chief Executive Officer Richard Adkerson told analysts that
the eight-day strike in July and a second, continuing strike at
Grasberg led to a loss of about 70 million pounds of copper and
100,000 ounces of gold in the third quarter.
Management at Peru's Cerro Verde mine, which produces 2
percent of the world's copper, was scheduled to talk with union
leaders on Thursday to resolve the 20-day-old strike over pay.
[ID:nN1E79H1QN]
"Production has not been materially affected at Cerro Verde
because of our use of existing management group and contractors
that work with us to continue operations there," Adkerson said
on a conference call. "We're hopeful for a near-term solution
there."
The Phoenix, Arizona-based company said the Grasberg mine
-- the world's second-largest copper mine -- is operating at
around two-thirds of capacity with a reduced workforce.
Adkerson did not say whether the company was scheduled to
meet again with Grasberg unions or a mediator, but said the
company has filed its position with the country's labor court.
"Our hope is ... to get this strike resolved on a mutually
satisfactory basis with all parties so that we can go back to
totally normal operations."
Until then, Adkerson said, the labor dispute "does create
a degree of uncertainty about what will transpire in the fourth
quarter."
Without the impacts of the strike, third-quarter sales from
Grasberg would have exceeded forecast production and sales
because of access to higher grade ores, Freeport said.
The company said it produced and sold less in the third
quarter than a year earlier. Consolidated sales from mines
totaled 947 million pounds of copper, 409,000 ounces of gold
and 19 million pounds of molybdenum. That compared with 1.1
billion pounds of copper, 497,000 ounces of gold and 17 million
pounds of molybdenum for the third quarter of 2010.
It lowered its target for 2011 copper sales to 3.89 billion
pounds from 3.9 billion pounds. It still expects gold sales of
1.6 million ounces.
The company also cut its 2012 copper sales estimate to 3.9
billion pounds from its previous estimate of 4.0 billion pounds
and now expects gold sales of 1.1 million ounces, down from 1.2
million ounces.
"While the near-term economic outlook is uncertain and has
resulted in a decline in copper prices over the last several
weeks, the fundamentals of our business are strong and we have
a positive view of the long-term market fundamentals," Chairman
James Moffett and Adkerson said in a joint statement.
In its earnings release, Freeport said net profit fell to
$1.1 billion, or $1.10 per share, from $1.2 billion, or $1.24
per share, a year earlier. Revenue of $5.2 billion was flat,
but still beat Wall Street estimates.
Analysts on average were expecting $1.02 per share in
earnings and $4.8 billion in revenue, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S. The estimates were lowered in recent weeks as
production was hit by the Indonesian strike.
Freeport said its average selling price for copper was
$3.60 per pound in the quarter, up from $3.50 a year earlier,
while it sold gold for an average of $1,693 per ounce, up from
$1,266 in the 2010 quarter.
Freeport's stock fell after the results were announced and
in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, the shares
were 30 cents lower at $35.08.
(Reporting by Steve James and Krishna Das; Editing by Dave
Zimmerman and Gerald E. McCormick)