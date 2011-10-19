* Q3 profit $1.10/shr vs Wall Street estimate $1.02/shr
* Company says near-term economic outlook "uncertain"
* Hopes to resolve strikes soon
* Stock drops 2.8 percent
By Steve James and Krishna Das
Oct 19 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's
(FCX.N) quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates as weak
copper prices were offset by soaring gold, but it cut its sales
forecasts for next year, citing an uncertain global economic
outlook.
Third-quarter production at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia,
the world's second-largest copper mine, was hurt by a strike.
Analysts said a prolonged spell of reduced production would
impact the global market for the commodity.
"The Grasberg strike has raised supply risk," Morgan
Stanley analyst Paretosh Misra wrote in a note. "Copper
inventories at LME warehouses in Asia are down 30 percent from
June peak."
The eight-day strike in July and a second, continuing
strike at Grasberg led to a loss of about 70 million pounds of
copper and 100,000 ounces of gold in the third quarter,
Freeport said.
The strike also forced the world's largest publicly traded
copper producer to cut its full-year copper sales outlook to
3.8 billion pounds from 3.9 billion pounds. However, it raised
its forecast for molybdenum and kept its gold sales outlook.
"Impact from strikes was less than feared," said Misra.
The Grasberg mine was operating at about two-thirds of its
capacity with a reduced workforce, Freeport said. The company
did not say if it was scheduled to meet again with Grasberg
unions or a mediator, but said it had filed its position with
the country's labor court.
"Our hope is ... to get this strike resolved on a mutually
satisfactory basis with all parties so that we can go back to
totally normal operations," Chief Executive Richard Adkerson
said on a conference call.
Until then, Adkerson said, the labor dispute "does create a
degree of uncertainty about what will transpire in the fourth
quarter."
Later, in an interview with Reuters, Adkerson said he
expected continued good relations with Indonesia, despite a
government minister's seeking to renegotiate mining contracts
with foreign companies. [ID:nN1E79I1FZ]
He was responding to reports from Indonesia that the new
energy and mining minister, Jero Wacik, who was inaugurated on
Wednesday, had said that one of his first priorities was to
renegotiate "too unfair" production sharing contracts.
Freeport, based in Phoenix, Arizona, said another strike at
its Cerrro Verde mine in Peru had not materially affected
copper production.
"Production has not been materially affected at Cerro Verde
because of our use of existing management group and contractors
that work with us to continue operations there," Adkerson said
on the call. "We're hopeful for a near-term solution there."
Management at Cerro Verde mine, which produces 2 percent of
the world's copper, was scheduled to talk with union leaders on
Thursday to resolve the 20-day-old strike over pay.
[ID:nN1E79H1QN]
Shares of the company closed down 2.8 percent at $34.38 on
the New York Stock Exchange.
NET FALLS, BUT BEATS STREET
Third-quarter net profit fell to $1.1 billion, or $1.10 per
share, from $1.2 billion, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting $1.02 per share in earnings
and in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue of $5.2 billion was flat, but still beat Wall
Street estimates of $4.8 billion. The estimates were lowered in
recent weeks as production was hit by the Indonesian strike.
"The (earnings) beat was primarily driven by 4 percent
higher copper sales, 10 percent higher gold sales, resulting in
a cash cost 23 percent below our estimate," analyst Misra
said.
Third-quarter sales from mines totaled 947 million pounds
of copper, 409,000 ounces of gold and 19 million pounds of
molybdenum. That compared with 1.1 billion pounds of copper,
497,000 ounces of gold and 17 million pounds of molybdenum for
the third quarter of 2010.
Freeport said its average selling price for copper was
$3.60 per pound in the quarter, up from $3.50 a year earlier,
while it sold gold for an average of $1,693 per ounce, up from
$1,266 in the 2010 quarter.
"While the near-term economic outlook is uncertain and has
resulted in a decline in copper prices over the last several
weeks, the fundamentals of our business are strong and we have
a positive view of the long-term market fundamentals," Chairman
James Moffett and Adkerson said in a joint statement.
The company also cut its 2012 copper sales estimate to 3.9
billion pounds from its previous estimate of 4.0 billion pounds
and now expects gold sales of 1.1 million ounces, down from 1.2
million ounces.
"Freeport is well positioned to weather any downturn, and
valuations are currently attractive from a longer term
perspective," RBC Capital Markets analysts wrote in a note.
(Reporting by Steve James and Krishna Das; Editing by Dave
Zimmerman, Gerald E. McCormick and Bernard Orr)