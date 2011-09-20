* CEO: mine strike slowed production "significantly" -CNBC

* Says Freeport working with Indonesian govt, unions

* Freeport stock drops 4 pct as copper price falls

Sept 20 A strike at Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold's (FCX.N) vast Grasberg nine in Indonesia has slowed production "significantly," the mining company's chief executive told cable news channel CNBC on Tuesday.

Richard Adkerson gave no details of how much production has been lost, but said the company is working with the Indonesian government and the miners' union to resolve the situation.

His comments came as the copper price fell to a 9-1/2 month low on poor global demand prospects after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its outlook for global growth.

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper CMCU3 shed $55 to close at $8,309 a tonne, its lowest level on a closing basis since late November.

On Monday, Freeport said more than a thousand Grasberg workers had returned to work, leading the union to say some production had restarted at the world's third-biggest copper mine, which also produces gold. [ID:nL3E7KJ0D7]

But the union, which declared a month-long strike for 8,000 mine workers from Sept. 15, said it had not reached agreement and remained on strike, adding that returning workers were contractors. Workers have demanded a pay rise to between $17.50 and $43 per hour, from a current hourly rate of $1.50 to $3.

In Tuesday's interview on CNBC, Adkerson was asked about the impact of the Grasberg strike and another at a Freeport mine in Peru.

"At our Cerro Verde mine we have historically been able to operate through strikes by using supervisory personnel and contractors and we've been successful in resolving strike issues," he said.

At the Grasberg mine in Indonesia "we are working with the government and the union to reach a resolution. But strikes are common across the globe today," Adkerson said.

"It has slowed down the production in Indonesia significantly and it is a big loss not only to the workers who don't get paid when they strike, but also to the government and us."

Based on the mine's daily output target, the strike potentially cut output of 230,000 tonnes of ore per day, Indonesian energy ministry official Thamrin Sihite said last Friday, after a meeting with Freeport Indonesia's management.

Freeport stock closed 4.2 percent lower at $38.55 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Steve James, editing by Matthew Lewis)